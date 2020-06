Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning Fully-Furnished Townhome located within walking distance of Lake Anne and minutes from Reston Town Center, Toll Road and Wiehle Metro! Perfect for anyone interested in a zero hassle home. Completed with furniture, pots & pans, dishes and cutlery. Also available for short or long-term rentals. Just bring your bags!