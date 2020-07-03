All apartments in Reston
11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE

11256 Chestnut Grove Square · No Longer Available
Location

11256 Chestnut Grove Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA condo in Chestnut Grove, conveniently located to Metro Silver Line, DC Trail and Dulles Toll Road. Features include updated kitchen with espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room with crown molding and balcony access overlooking the courtyard, dining room/breakfast nook off of the living room and master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Washer and dryer included inside the unit and there is an extra storage unit in the basement. Amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Association requires a $200 move in fee. All utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash) included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have any available units?
11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have?
Some of 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

