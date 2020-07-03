11256 CHESTNUT GROVE SQUARE

Amenities

Spacious 2BR/1.5BA condo in Chestnut Grove, conveniently located to Metro Silver Line, DC Trail and Dulles Toll Road. Features include updated kitchen with espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room with crown molding and balcony access overlooking the courtyard, dining room/breakfast nook off of the living room and master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Washer and dryer included inside the unit and there is an extra storage unit in the basement. Amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Association requires a $200 move in fee. All utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash) included.