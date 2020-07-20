11166 HARBOR COURT

Rarely available Reston waterfront 2BR/2BA on gorgeous Lake Thoreau! Patio level - walk to waterfront!! Walk or boat to South Lakes shopping center with great restaurants. One-level living in an open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms each with its own en-suite bath; large living room w/wood-burning fireplace with large sliding glass door to view expansive views of the lake!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
