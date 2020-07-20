11166 HARBOR COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Rarely available Reston waterfront 2BR/2BA on gorgeous Lake Thoreau! Patio level - walk to waterfront!! Walk or boat to South Lakes shopping center with great restaurants. One-level living in an open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms each with its own en-suite bath; large living room w/wood-burning fireplace with large sliding glass door to view expansive views of the lake!