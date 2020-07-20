All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

11166 HARBOR COURT

11166 Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Location

11166 Harbor Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rarely available Reston waterfront 2BR/2BA on gorgeous Lake Thoreau! Patio level - walk to waterfront!! Walk or boat to South Lakes shopping center with great restaurants. One-level living in an open floor plan with 2 master bedrooms each with its own en-suite bath; large living room w/wood-burning fireplace with large sliding glass door to view expansive views of the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11166 HARBOR COURT have any available units?
11166 HARBOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11166 HARBOR COURT have?
Some of 11166 HARBOR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11166 HARBOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11166 HARBOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11166 HARBOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11166 HARBOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11166 HARBOR COURT offer parking?
No, 11166 HARBOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11166 HARBOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11166 HARBOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11166 HARBOR COURT have a pool?
No, 11166 HARBOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11166 HARBOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 11166 HARBOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11166 HARBOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11166 HARBOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
