All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 4100 Parker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
4100 Parker Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4100 Parker Ave

4100 Parker Avenue · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4100 Parker Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 4100 Parker Ave A & B · Avail. now

$1,836

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property!

Style:
Duplex (left/right)
#A: (left) 4 bed, 2 bath
#B: (right) 4 bed, 2 bath

Full Property Lease Dates:
#A: 7/24/2020-7/18/2021 - LEASED!
#B: 7/24/2020-7/18/2021 - AVAILABLE

Features:
Newly renovated units with large living room and kitchen
Central Heat/AC
Close to ODU Baseball and Soccer fields
Both units have tile flooring

Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2070614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Parker Ave have any available units?
4100 Parker Ave has a unit available for $1,836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Parker Ave have?
Some of 4100 Parker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Parker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Parker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Parker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Parker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 4100 Parker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Parker Ave does offer parking.
Does 4100 Parker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Parker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Parker Ave have a pool?
No, 4100 Parker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Parker Ave have accessible units?
No, 4100 Parker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Parker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Parker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4100 Parker Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave
Norfolk, VA 23518
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity