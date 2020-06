Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready for immediate move-in, this newly renovated unit in the heart of Ocean View will be a great new home for you. You are going to love being just ONE block from the beach! This is a downstairs unit with front and and back entrance. Call today for a personal showing and information on how to easily apply online!