1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments.



The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.

• Gas is included in the rent and that covers your heating, cooking, and hot water.

• We have a monthly pest control service that comes and sprays monthly for preventative measures.

• We have 24-hour surveillance cameras and the building doors get locked after 5 everyday and require a key to access (don’t forget to tell your pizza delivery guy!)

• A lovely, refreshing pool, outdoor grilling space, and picnic area that is open to all East Bay residents.

• We have 24-hour onsite maintenance.

• Every building has a free laundry room to share among the residents of that building.

• We are directly across the street from a public beach access! It’s a two-minute walk to your toes in the sand.



