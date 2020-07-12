/
bel aire
204 Apartments for rent in Bel - Aire, Norfolk, VA
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
1836 Arrowwood Street
1836 Arrowwood Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
This home has all the etc's! Large fenced lot with double drive to accommodate 4 cars, 440 sq. ft detached garage with workshop area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen, enclosed sun porch, large laundry room, new HVAC low utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Bel - Aire
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments. The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Andover Apartments in Norfolk is a wonderful apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the playground.
2301 Dominion Ave
2301 Dominion Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - 3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - Updated Throughout! - Large Eat In Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Sun room and Family Room - Bathrooms with Tile and Updated
1123 Tallwood St
1123 Tallwood Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2170 sqft
Gorgeous fully renovated, 4 beds, 3 full baths, all the popular colors in paint and flooring, stainless appliances, 1 car garage attached,2 zone hvac, massive backyard ready for all your summer bbqs! We love pets also please ask about pet fees.
9318 Sturgis St.
9318 Sturgis Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1542 sqft
BAYVIEW AREA - Updated older home in great Bayview neighborhood. Backs up to Bayview Elementary School. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with $350 refundable pet deposit. (RLNE3391588)
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203
8582 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1119 sqft
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203 Available 08/24/20 Great 2 Bedroom Norfolk Condo - Location! Location! Location! This one is centrally located and has two master suites. Reserved parking and lots of storage. Blocks from the beach and public parks.
2209 E Ocean View Avenue
2209 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath home with large fenced back yard. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Kitchen with Jen Air Range. Master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Convenient to Naval Bases and beach.
2901 E Malden Avenue
2901 East Malden Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1380 sqft
NICE RANCH HOME ON LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT WITH ENCLOSED CARPORT. HARDWOOD FLOORS WITH TILE BATHROOMS. UNIQUE HOME OFFERS OPTIONS-DINING ROOM WITH DOORS AND CLOSET OR COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM.
1861 Parkview Avenue
1861 Parkview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3198 sqft
Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package.
1874 East Ocean View Avenue
1874 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous direct Beachfront Condominium! Enjoy stunning Chesapeake Bay Vistas from this recently renovated top floor unit. Move in ready, has very open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, large deck with back steps to private beach pathway.
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive
6915 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6915 East Tanners Creek Drive in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
1618 Broadfield Road
1618 Broadfield Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1736 sqft
Seasonal rental. Fully furnished. Super cute 2nd floor apartment with screened in porch. If you are staying for a short period of time or a long period of time there is plenty of space for you and your guests.
1114 Montague Street
1114 Montague Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1417 sqft
This home has detached garage, large backyard, front porch. New siding on house. Laundry room. Convenient to Naval Bases, interstate and beach.
1708 E Ocean View Avenue
1708 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
UPDATED 2ND STORY WATERFRONT UNIT W/SUNROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, DECK, W/DHOOK UPS. CONVENIENT TO NAVAL STATIONS.
6819 E. Tanners Creek Drive
6819 East Tanners Creek Drive, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1975 sqft
6819 E.
8255 Carrene Drive
8255 Carrene Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
Great neighborhood! Freshly painted. New carpet. Nice landscaping. Call me today for your private tour.
1824 Edgewood AVE
1824 Edgewood Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
THIS LOVELY HOME HAS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, LARGE DINING ROOM & EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS & DOWN. BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE BACKYARD WITH DECK.
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
701 sqft
Nice move in ready condo. New kitchen, cabinets, bathroom, vinyl kitchen floor, laminate floor in living room and bedrooms, windows and window treatments are all less than 2 years old. New HVAC system June 2020.
2061 E Ocean View Avenue
2061 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained 2 bedroom apt. Gas heat. Convenient to Little Creek Base and Norfolk Naval Base. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay.