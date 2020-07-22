/
south camellia
202 Apartments for rent in South Camellia, Norfolk, VA
19 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
1 Unit Available
7635 Vicksburg Court
7635 Vicksburg Court, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2550 sqft
7635 Vicksburg Court Available 09/05/20 4 Bedroom Home on the Water! Available 09-05-2020! Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! - Waterfront Ranch Home! You will love this sprawling brick ranch nestled on Lake
Results within 1 mile of South Camellia
5 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,378
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
11 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
4 Units Available
Diamond Springs
5800 Bangor Sq, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Springs in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
1 Unit Available
3209 Pleasant Avenue
3209 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2261 sqft
3209 Pleasant Avenue Available 09/01/20 3209 Pleasant Avenue - Ocean View at its' best, just 2 short blocks to the beach. Centrally located to the bases and interstates.
1 Unit Available
2301 Dominion Ave
2301 Dominion Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - 3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - Updated Throughout! - Large Eat In Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Sun room and Family Room - Bathrooms with Tile and Updated
1 Unit Available
4150 Seafarer Avenue
4150 Seafarer Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2050 sqft
4150 Seafarer Avenue Available 09/18/20 Amazing 3 bedroom home available 09-18-2020!! All appliances convey! Community pool! - An absolute MUST-SEE 3-bedroom, 3 bath home in a beautiful waterfront community! You will love this like-new home at
1 Unit Available
4126 Seafarer Avenue
4126 Seafarer Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
4126 Seafarer Avenue Available 09/01/20 3BR/3BA Home in Harbor Walk - Granite Counter Tops and SS Appliances - - Open Floor Plan Living Area - Granite Counter Tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - 42" Cabinets - 4-6 Person Bar in Kitchen - Balcony off
1 Unit Available
2916 Pretty Lake Avenue
2916 Pretty Lake Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
915 sqft
CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN OCEAN VIEW. CONVENIENT TO MILITARY BASES, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
1 Unit Available
1640 Skyline Drive
1640 Skyline Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen including all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large bar for easy meals or entertaining.
1 Unit Available
9648 25th Bay St
9648 25th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1342 sqft
Beautiful home located in the award winning East Beach area of Norfolk! Warm sea breezes, community events, fitness center, pool, and even a community dog park awaits you! This lovely home features tons of bright natural light, an open kitchen
1 Unit Available
7922 Shore Drive
7922 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
Coastal condo located in east ocean view. Walk to the beach, gym, restaurants, shopping, marina, and naval base. This home has tons of amenities including private courtyard w/gas fire pit and two grilling stations.
1 Unit Available
2901 E Malden Avenue
2901 East Malden Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1380 sqft
NICE RANCH HOME ON LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT WITH ENCLOSED CARPORT. HARDWOOD FLOORS WITH TILE BATHROOMS. UNIQUE HOME OFFERS OPTIONS-DINING ROOM WITH DOORS AND CLOSET OR COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM.
1 Unit Available
4320 Dunning Rd
4320 Dunning Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
845 sqft
Remodeled duplex in East Ocean View area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, private deck and off street parking. New stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer "as is" and becomes tenants responsibility after 30 days. Pets on case by case basis.
1 Unit Available
1809 King William Road
1809 King William Road, Virginia Beach, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2230 sqft
Beds: 5 Bathroom: 4 House size: 2,230 sq ft Stories: 2 Lot size: 9657 Parking Type: Carport Heating: Forced Air Cooling: Central Construction: Wood Frame Year built: 1960 Property type: Single family Fireplace Type: Masonry Exterior: Roof Type:
1 Unit Available
9650 Shore Drive
9650 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS BRAND NEW SECOND FLOOR FLAT JUST STEPS TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND BEACH ACCESS. Currently under construction but will be ready August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
9568 28th Bay Street
9568 28th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3000 sqft
9568 28th Bay Street Available 06/01/20 East Beach Home! 2-Car Detached Garage, Pet Friendly, Coastal Community w/Beach Access! Community Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, & More! - Available June 1st! A charming home with 2-car detached garage in the
1 Unit Available
4645 Pleasant Avenue
4645 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2634 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS AMAZING PROPERTY HAS IT ALL AND IS LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EAST BEACH! 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATH IN THE MAIN HOUSE. CARRIAGE HOUSE HAS 1 BEDROOM APARTEMENT WITH KITCHEN AND FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of South Camellia
8 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1216 sqft
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
1 Unit Available
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
29 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,341
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
10 Units Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great