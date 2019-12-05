All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

2174 Oberlin Dr #146A

2174 Oberlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2174 Oberlin Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2174 Oberlin Dr #146A Available 12/15/19 Immaculte 3 Bedroom- First Time Offered for Lease -
Immaculate 3 level TH with 3 BR's & 3.5 BA's. Lower level has rec room, fireplace, full bath, washer/dryer room. Main level w/beautiful hardwood floors, dining area & living room. Eat-in kitchen has tile floors & granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, Master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & shower, water closet. Garage w/ plenty of storage & shelving. No unit above or below.

(RLNE5331217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have any available units?
2174 Oberlin Dr #146A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have?
Some of 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A currently offering any rent specials?
2174 Oberlin Dr #146A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A pet-friendly?
No, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A offer parking?
Yes, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A offers parking.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have a pool?
No, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A does not have a pool.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have accessible units?
No, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 Oberlin Dr #146A does not have units with air conditioning.

