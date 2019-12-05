Amenities

2174 Oberlin Dr #146A Available 12/15/19 Immaculte 3 Bedroom- First Time Offered for Lease -

Immaculate 3 level TH with 3 BR's & 3.5 BA's. Lower level has rec room, fireplace, full bath, washer/dryer room. Main level w/beautiful hardwood floors, dining area & living room. Eat-in kitchen has tile floors & granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, Master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & shower, water closet. Garage w/ plenty of storage & shelving. No unit above or below.



(RLNE5331217)