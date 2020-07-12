/
rippon landing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Rippon Landing, Neabsco, VA
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
15540 HORSESHOE LANE
15540 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
825 sqft
Very nice neutral 2 bedroom condo, ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, baths & laundry. Beautiful granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in Kitchen cherry stained cabinets in kitchen & baths.
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE
15267 Valley Stream Drive, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1563 sqft
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway.
2230 WILLIAM HARRIS WAY
2230 William Harris Way, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$990
1868 sqft
THIS IS A BASEMENT RENTAL, approx. 450SF consisting of a Rec Room, a Den, full Bath. Entrance is in the rear of home.
2432 Battery Hill Circle
2432 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors.
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1740 Featherstone Road
1740 Featherstone Road, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1195 sqft
1740 Featherstone Road Available 08/03/20 GORGEOUS WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE - FEATHERSTONE STATION CONDOS - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 1 car garage. Lower level bedroom and full bathroom.
2100 Ballast Ln
2100 Ballast Lane, Neabsco, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3226 sqft
Welcome Home! LARGE house in the Port Potomac community. Corner Lot, HUGE kitchen with island and breakfast room overlooking the family room. Main level office! 5 bedrooms on the upper level! Basement is unfinished for all your storage needs.
15783 BREMEN COURT
15783 Bremen Court, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
HURRY - THIS WONT LAST!! Great price for this beautiful Townhome in Markham's Grant. 3 sided-fireplace, gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, jetted tub in bath, fenced back yard and deck. Lots of great amenities too!
2349 BROOKMOOR LANE
2349 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home in popular Potomac Club available August 1. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR, 2.5BA and garage. Great commuter location. Close to 95 and VRE.
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.
14755 MALLOY COURT
14755 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
Bright and airy three bedroom and two bath condo features open concert main level and a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops and gorgeous cabinets! Master bedroom suite features a huge walk in closet and
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
2925 ROTTERDAM LOOP
2925 Rotterdam Loop, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2414 sqft
Beautiful 3 level townhome! Very spacious and inviting! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. New laminate wood floors in foyer/kitchen/breakfast room/Family room. Large deck off kitchen.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
