2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
39 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
985 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated July 15 at 11:30 AM
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1146 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
20 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
17050 CAPRI LANE
17050 Capri Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
868 sqft
Ideal location close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, I-95 & shopping centers. This nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is vacant and ready to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring , newer refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1139 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
29 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1197 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
43 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc. Large deck with scenic views of area and town below.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13621 Garfield Pl Apt 104
13621 Garfield Place, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
941 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN POPULAR SUMMERHOUSE!!2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND SUPER NICE! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER LOTS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining. Relax in the sunroom and watch the boats go by. Separate office/den off of entryway.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
11983 CARDAMOM DRIVE
11983 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
820 BELMONT BAY DRIVE
820 Belmont Bay Drive, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
STUNNING VIEW OF THE POTOMAC,BELMONT BAY WITH TRAILS, CLUB HOUSE, ELEVATOR WITH SCENIC ROOF TOP DECK**CONDO INCLUDES POOL, TRAILS, TRASH, UNDERGROUND PARKING - ONLY 3/4 OF MILE FROM WOODBRIDGE VRE TRAIN STATION & 1 MILE FROM FAIRFAX COUNTY LINE,
Results within 10 miles of Neabsco
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
990 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
17 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
