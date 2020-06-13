134 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with balcony

Located adjacent to the historic Potomac River, Neabsco is only miles away from areas that make our country historic and admirable, such as Fort Washington and Prince William Forest Park.

You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in. See more