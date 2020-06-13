134 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2220 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2332 Harmsworth Dr
2332 Harmsworth Drive, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3469 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 YEARS YOUNG SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER POTOMAC SHORES!! INVITING FRONT PORCH, 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOODS IN FOYER, KITCHEN AND HALL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2645 MIRANDA COURT
2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1931 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2919 PHEASANT LANE
2919 Pheasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1638 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen. Bmt has 1 NTC room, rec area which opens to deck, full bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Washer, drier in house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE
15267 Valley Stream Drive, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1563 sqft
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
City Guide for Neabsco, VA

Located adjacent to the historic Potomac River, Neabsco is only miles away from areas that make our country historic and admirable, such as Fort Washington and Prince William Forest Park.

You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Neabsco, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Neabsco renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

