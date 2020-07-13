/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM
69 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with pool
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16618 SPACE MORE CIRCLE
16618 Space More Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2853 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage in Woodbridge. Beautiful & Spacious House with Large Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-out Basement.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2925 ROTTERDAM LOOP
2925 Rotterdam Loop, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2414 sqft
Beautiful 3 level townhome! Very spacious and inviting! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. New laminate wood floors in foyer/kitchen/breakfast room/Family room. Large deck off kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 11:15am
24 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1740 Featherstone Road
1740 Featherstone Road, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1195 sqft
1740 Featherstone Road Available 08/03/20 GORGEOUS WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE - FEATHERSTONE STATION CONDOS - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 1 car garage. Lower level bedroom and full bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2470 SYLVAN MOOR LANE
2470 Sylvan Moor Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2260 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Beautiful END UNIT townhome surrounded by trees on a quiet street in a great location! DECK, WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BACKS TO WOODS AND SIDE YARD WOODED VIEW. Near VRE, Rt.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,280
1878 sqft
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Similar Pages
Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Apartments with Balcony
Neabsco Apartments with GarageNeabsco Apartments with GymNeabsco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeabsco Apartments with ParkingNeabsco Apartments with Pool