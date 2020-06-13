/
/
aquia harbour
110 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA📍
1 of 16
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 19
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 4
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3500 sqft
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.
1 of 44
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
3222 Titanic Dr
3222 Titanic Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2096 sqft
Gorgeous colonial in sought after Aquia Harbor. Features beautiful tile throughout main level & master bedroom. Separate dining room/ living (w/wood burning fireplace)/ formal living room.
1 of 20
1 Unit Available
505 DEVILWOOD WAY
505 Devilwood Way, Aquia Harbour, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2473 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous! This stunning home is upgraded throughout with a fully equipped Chef's Kitchen, huge center island, and plenty of dining space. The fully finished basement has its own private bathroom & walks out to the fully fenced rear yard.
1 of 40
1 Unit Available
3107 VOYAGE DRIVE
3107 Voyage Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2580 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought-after Aquia Harbor. Security guard on duty. Updates Throughout - Large Flat Lot! Wood floors throughout main level. 4 Bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
1 of 18
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
1 of 51
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
803 SEDGWICK COURT
803 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1506 sqft
Beautiful Townhome located in Stafford, Va. 3bed, 2.5 ba. Beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. Large deck off living room. Fully finished basement -walk out to fenced in yard. Located in Stone River Neighborhood off Rt.
1 of 41
1 Unit Available
4 YOSEMITE RIDGE
4 Yosemite Ridge, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Build beautiful family memories in this move in ready single family home, waiting for you to occupy it.
1 of 16
1 Unit Available
10 FOREST VISTA LANE
10 Forest Vista Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3566 sqft
Lovely brick-front colonial with beautiful landscaping, a private deck overlooking a lovely backyard. Over 3500 finished square feet of living space. Spacious bedrooms plus two additional flex rooms plus rec room in the finished basement.
1 of 47
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
102 BREAKERS EDGE COURT
102 Breakers Edge Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1692 sqft
Ready for new tenants! 3 level brick townhouse near Quantico, Shopping, 95 & more! Three finished levels, 2 master suites Upstairs w/ full bathrooms. hardwood floors throughout main level. Rear deck overlooking the fenced in back yard.
1 of 8
1 Unit Available
206 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
206 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR townhouse w/ fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with full bath. Fully fenced yard. Conveniently located near Quantico MCB, schools and shopping, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
1 of 41
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2476 sqft
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.
1 of 41
1 Unit Available
109 Windjammer Court
109 Windjammer Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2020 sqft
TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - SPOTLESS! - Spotless and ready to occupy! This 3 fully finished level townhouse is only a few short minutes to Quantico. Handy to I95 and Stafford shops and restaurants too.
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
1 of 25
1 Unit Available
105 SEASPRAY TERRACE
105 Seaspray Terrace, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2247 sqft
THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
1 of 49
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
113 Matthew Court
113 Matthew Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
113 Matthew Court Available 08/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM (6+ MONTHS) AVAILABLE - FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING NEEDED (PLATES, CUTLERY & MORE). Just move in! Owner negotiable on lease term with minimum approx 8 months.
