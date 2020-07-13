/
pet friendly apartments
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
2432 Battery Hill Circle
2432 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
$
7 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1815 Tilletson Pl
1815 Tilleston Place, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Fully Renovated Sweet Townhouse W/ Walk-up Basement - New! Fresh! Clean! Renters Warehouse presents this fully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms along with a walkout basement which can be used as another bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$943
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
908 sqft
Charming apartments and townhomes near Locust Shade Park. One- and two-bedroom units with air conditioning. Dog-friendly complex with off-street parking and trash valet. Wooded, quiet property.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
