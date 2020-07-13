Apartment List
VA
/
neabsco
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neabsco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2349 BROOKMOOR LANE
2349 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home in popular Potomac Club available August 1. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR, 2.5BA and garage. Great commuter location. Close to 95 and VRE.

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16618 SPACE MORE CIRCLE
16618 Space More Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2853 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage in Woodbridge. Beautiful & Spacious House with Large Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-out Basement.
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
7 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1740 Featherstone Road
1740 Featherstone Road, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1195 sqft
1740 Featherstone Road Available 08/03/20 GORGEOUS WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE - FEATHERSTONE STATION CONDOS - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 1 car garage. Lower level bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16459 KENNEWEG COURT
16459 Kenneweg Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2833 sqft
Fresh Paint - New carpet - 3 Bedrooms - 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Marumsco Hills
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHARMING RAMBLER SPARKLES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW CARPET AND PAINT A YEAR AGO. 3 BR AND 1 BATH UPSTAIRS AND AN ADDITIONAL BR AN BA IN LOWER LVL. LOWER LVL ALSO HAS A BAR FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE, FULLY FENCED BACKYARD HAS A DECK AND PATIO.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15235 BRAZIL CIRCLE
15235 Brazil Circle, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
Very nice 3 level town-home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New wood floors thought out the house, recently painted, new fridge, one garage and assigned parking. Washer and dryer, deck, playground close by, near shopping mall, highway and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
City Guide for Neabsco, VA

Located adjacent to the historic Potomac River, Neabsco is only miles away from areas that make our country historic and admirable, such as Fort Washington and Prince William Forest Park.

You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Neabsco, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Neabsco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

