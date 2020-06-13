/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15254 TORBAY WAY
15254 Torbay Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
Gorgeous ground lvl 2 story Condo w/3br, 2.5ba &1 car gar in the Potomac Club gated comm across from Potomac Twn Ctr & mins to I95,Potomac Mills, Sentara Hospital & Rippon VRE.Master suite,SS appl, granite, FP, wooden flrs, W&D.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2257 HENRY WATTS LOOP
2257 Henry Watts Loop, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2826 sqft
AWESOME 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, W/ THREE STORY BUMPOUT OFF THE KITCHEN AND LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB ,FULLY LOADED GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CENTER ISLAND COOKTOP, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FENCED BACKYARD AND LOTS
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2539 Eastbourne Drive - 1
2539 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2640 sqft
Well cared for Townhome/Condo in Woodbridge. The property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and central heating and Air Conditioning. Great open kitchen concept and plenty of space for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15691 WILLIAM BAYLISS COURT
15691 William Bayliss Court, Neabsco, VA
Nice 3 level 4 bedroom town house , basement has one living room, and bedroom and full bath, second main floor are open kitchen with living room, dinner room and family room with entire hard wood floor, upper level has 3 bedroom and 2 full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15205 LANCASHIRE DR
15205 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Upgraded and beautifully maintained end unit Townhouse/Condo located in one of the most sought after luxury gated neighborhoods of Potomac Club, with an abundance of amenities inside and outside the community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2207 POTOMAC CLUB PARKWAY
2207 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Renter's insurance is required. No Pets, No Smoking. Must have excellent credits. To submit an application: Contact the listing agent. Application fee is $50 per adult.
Last updated April 23 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
14755 MALLOY COURT
14755 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
Bright and airy three bedroom and two bath condo features open concert main level and a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops and gorgeous cabinets! Master bedroom suite features a huge walk in closet and
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14236 CAROLINE ST in Marumsco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2760 Brier Pond Circle
2760 Brier Pond Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
Large End unit Townhome with approx. 1,760 sq ft built in 1991. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Finished basement with walk out. Nice community, quiet neighborhood, easy access to 95 and route 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2645 MIRANDA COURT
2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14806 BRYAN COURT
14806 Bryan Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse on quite street! Freshly painted!! Split foyer, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, large living room, and walk out basement with fully fenced in yard backing to trees. All bedrooms on upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.
