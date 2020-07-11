Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

134 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16425 Plumage Eagle St
16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891 Property Id 291891 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907503)

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15783 BREMEN COURT
15783 Bremen Court, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
HURRY - THIS WONT LAST!! Great price for this beautiful Townhome in Markham's Grant. 3 sided-fireplace, gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, jetted tub in bath, fenced back yard and deck. Lots of great amenities too!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2222 GREYWING STREET
2222 Greywing Street, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2866 sqft
A HOME THAT FIT'S YOUR LIFESTYLE Surrounded by tons of conveniences. Quality of life is at a level 10. Potomac Town Center is a hop, skip and jump away. Enjoy summer evenings walking, shopping and eating outdoors. Let's enter in......

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2349 BROOKMOOR LANE
2349 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home in popular Potomac Club available August 1. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR, 2.5BA and garage. Great commuter location. Close to 95 and VRE.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15540 HORSESHOE LANE
15540 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
825 sqft
Very nice neutral 2 bedroom condo, ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, baths & laundry. Beautiful granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in Kitchen cherry stained cabinets in kitchen & baths.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17150 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17150 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1888 sqft
This exceptional 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit is located just minutes away from Interstate 95, VRE station, Park and Ride lot, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, restaurants and shopping malls.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16811 SWEENEY LANE
16811 Sweeney Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2415 sqft
New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17351 REDSHANK ROAD
17351 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2840 sqft
Available 8-1-20 for occupancy. 1, 2 and 3 year leases acceptable. Get ready for corner lot luxury living in the amenity-filled Potomac Shores golf course community very close to Quantico and I-95 and near Belvoir.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,280
1878 sqft
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17050 CAPRI LANE
17050 Capri Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
868 sqft
Ideal location close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, I-95 & shopping centers. This nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is vacant and ready to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring , newer refrigerator and dishwasher.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16459 KENNEWEG COURT
16459 Kenneweg Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2833 sqft
Fresh Paint - New carpet - 3 Bedrooms - 3.

