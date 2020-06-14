Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Neabsco, VA with garage

Neabsco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14768 MALLOY COURT
14768 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
Like new 2- level condo with neutral decor throughout, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Oversize rooms, one car garage and driveway parking. Available July 15.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2124 sqft
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 1 mile of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16503 BOBSTER CT
16503 Bobster Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Neabsco
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12829 SILVIA LOOP
12829 Silvia Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Deluxe 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level, interior townhome w/1 car garage. Elegant ceramic tile entrance foyer. Beautiful country kitchen w/ceramic tile.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1834 CEDAR COVE WAY
1834 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1945 sqft
Spacious 2-level, 3BR, 2.5BA, 1-car garage condo. Largest model in development with bonus room. OVER 1900 SF IN A CONDO! Kitchen has Pass-Thru/ Breakfast Bar, HW flooring, and maple cabinets.
City Guide for Neabsco, VA

Located adjacent to the historic Potomac River, Neabsco is only miles away from areas that make our country historic and admirable, such as Fort Washington and Prince William Forest Park.

You won't find much about Neabsco through a simple Internet search. Whether that's because it's a small census-designated area or because they're trying to keep this gem a secret is much like the question of how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. The world may never know. Regardless, the area has a crime rate that is barely half of America's overall, and this, along with other great features, keeps people flowing in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Neabsco, VA

Neabsco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

