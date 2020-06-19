22351 CONCORD STATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Property is available for quick move in. Almost New 2 level Condo* Riley Model 1596 Sqft*Two levels with 1 Car Garage Plus Driveway*Beautiful Floor plan with Upgraded Appliances* Carpet Flooring on Main Level*3 Bedrooms Upstairs* Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-In Closets*Just off Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway*Shopping/Restaurants Nearby...... Water included.