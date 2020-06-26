8103 RIDINGS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool alarm system

Resides in a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after The Ridings community. All brick house with 3-car-garage, 2 Story foyer. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast nook, opens to sun filled family room with large picture windows! European kitchen cabinets and top of the line appliances. Beautiful sun room with skylight next to kitchen leads to the private back yard w/ gazebo, wraparound deck, kid's playset and a pool. Hard wood floors throughout. Master bedroom on main level, 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a Jack&Jill bathroom upstairs and a guest bedroom(4th bedroom) with en-suite bathroom. New washer and dryer. Wired sound system & alarm system. Minutes to Tyson, recreation center, easy access to I-495. Pool maintenance and lawn care negotiable.