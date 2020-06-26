All apartments in McLean
8103 RIDINGS COURT
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

8103 RIDINGS COURT

8103 Ridings Court · No Longer Available
Location

8103 Ridings Court, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Resides in a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after The Ridings community. All brick house with 3-car-garage, 2 Story foyer. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast nook, opens to sun filled family room with large picture windows! European kitchen cabinets and top of the line appliances. Beautiful sun room with skylight next to kitchen leads to the private back yard w/ gazebo, wraparound deck, kid's playset and a pool. Hard wood floors throughout. Master bedroom on main level, 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a Jack&Jill bathroom upstairs and a guest bedroom(4th bedroom) with en-suite bathroom. New washer and dryer. Wired sound system & alarm system. Minutes to Tyson, recreation center, easy access to I-495. Pool maintenance and lawn care negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have any available units?
8103 RIDINGS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have?
Some of 8103 RIDINGS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8103 RIDINGS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8103 RIDINGS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 RIDINGS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8103 RIDINGS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8103 RIDINGS COURT offers parking.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8103 RIDINGS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8103 RIDINGS COURT has a pool.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have accessible units?
No, 8103 RIDINGS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8103 RIDINGS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8103 RIDINGS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8103 RIDINGS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
