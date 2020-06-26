704 RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated large colonial with 5 bedroom & 3 and 1/2 bathrooms in desirable Langley Oaks subdivision. Excellent schools & Walking distance to Langley HS. Great location with easy access to DC, Tysons Corner, 495 (beltway), 66, George Washington Pkwy to Reagan National airport or old-town Alexandria, 267 Toll Rd to Dulles airport, restaurants & shops.Wonderful house for entertaining with large living room, formal dining room, and amazing gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets, island, farmhouse sink, Stainless-Steel appliances, wine-cooler and a breakfast area that walk out to the deck and the private and fenced in backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks, tub and separate shower. Fully finished basement with plenty of storage, bedroom #5, bathroom #3, and separate entrance to yard. Spacious 2-car garage and large fenced-in backyard. Renovated and well cared home that just only been for rent since last year. Maintenance free home since rent includes lawn mowing, leaf raking, 1x summer weeding, mulching and regular pest maintenance. Note: Fireplace cannot be use. No warranty on masterbath's Jacuzzi tub & lawn sprinkler system.