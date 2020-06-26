All apartments in McLean
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
704 RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

704 RIDGE DRIVE

704 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Ridge Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated large colonial with 5 bedroom & 3 and 1/2 bathrooms in desirable Langley Oaks subdivision. Excellent schools & Walking distance to Langley HS. Great location with easy access to DC, Tysons Corner, 495 (beltway), 66, George Washington Pkwy to Reagan National airport or old-town Alexandria, 267 Toll Rd to Dulles airport, restaurants & shops.Wonderful house for entertaining with large living room, formal dining room, and amazing gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets, island, farmhouse sink, Stainless-Steel appliances, wine-cooler and a breakfast area that walk out to the deck and the private and fenced in backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks, tub and separate shower. Fully finished basement with plenty of storage, bedroom #5, bathroom #3, and separate entrance to yard. Spacious 2-car garage and large fenced-in backyard. Renovated and well cared home that just only been for rent since last year. Maintenance free home since rent includes lawn mowing, leaf raking, 1x summer weeding, mulching and regular pest maintenance. Note: Fireplace cannot be use. No warranty on masterbath's Jacuzzi tub & lawn sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
704 RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 704 RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
704 RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 704 RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 704 RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 704 RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 704 RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
