Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

It's your Move! You will love this 4-level home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the McLean HS pyramid. It is close to downtown McLean, Tysons Corner, restaurants, Metrobus (1-mile), Metro (2 miles) and access to major roads and highways. This beautiful home has a separate dinging room with larger windows, stainless steel appliances, sunroom and a large 2 car garage. Landlord prefers 2 year or more lease. Sorry No cats.