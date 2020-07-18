6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful colonial with 2 car garage, close-in McLean location, you can walk to McLean HS! Main level features gourmet kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinets. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, library and dining room. Upper level with 4 bedrooms; Master suite with separate bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Professionally designed lower level with a bedroom and full bath, rec room, and media room. Fenced rear yard with deck, great for entertaining! $150.00 Application fee and $60.00 per adult or married couple for a credit check.