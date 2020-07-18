All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD

6808 Old Chesterbrook Road · (703) 442-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6808 Old Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful colonial with 2 car garage, close-in McLean location, you can walk to McLean HS! Main level features gourmet kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinets. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, library and dining room. Upper level with 4 bedrooms; Master suite with separate bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Professionally designed lower level with a bedroom and full bath, rec room, and media room. Fenced rear yard with deck, great for entertaining! $150.00 Application fee and $60.00 per adult or married couple for a credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have any available units?
6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryers
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VA
Chillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity