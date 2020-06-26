All apartments in McLean
6508 Chesterfield Avenue

Location

6508 Chesterfield Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

garage
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 4 bedroom/3 fulls baths single family home in a highly sought after neighborhood in McLean, VA. AVAILABLE MAY 26TH. This home features a two car garage, generous driveway, large master bedroom with over sized bathroom encased in marble and jetted tub, brick fireplace, alarm system, custom built storage area and large rec room basement This wonderful home is within walking distance to shopping and easy commute to I-495 and I-66. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please call or text John Bass at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
6508 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 6508 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Chesterfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
