6508 Chesterfield Avenue

Amenities

garage fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 4 bedroom/3 fulls baths single family home in a highly sought after neighborhood in McLean, VA. AVAILABLE MAY 26TH. This home features a two car garage, generous driveway, large master bedroom with over sized bathroom encased in marble and jetted tub, brick fireplace, alarm system, custom built storage area and large rec room basement This wonderful home is within walking distance to shopping and easy commute to I-495 and I-66. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please call or text John Bass at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.