McLean, VA
6322 HALSEY ROAD
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

6322 HALSEY ROAD

6322 Halsey Road · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Halsey Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built new in 2006 this home is conveniently situated in sought after Franklin Park. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The front porch invites you to sit outside and greet neighbors and watch the world go by. Living room or main level office connects to a large open concept family room with wood-burning fireplace and french doors. Outside enjoy the large deck and fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen with a large island and chairs, cooktop, double wall oven, hardwood floors, plus a separate dining room. The upstairs boasts 2 ensuite master bedrooms and 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a large hall bathroom and a separate laundry room. The fully finished lower level features a large recreation room with a gas fireplace, full bathroom, and walk-up stairs to the back yard. The basement also has tons of storage room. Located in the sought after top tier Mclean HS pyramid. There is an easy cut thru at the end of the street to Chesterbrook Elementary. Catch the bus to McLean High at the top of the street. The home features an extra-large 2 car garage. Convenient to Metro Bus and a quick ride to the metro station. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have any available units?
6322 HALSEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have?
Some of 6322 HALSEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 HALSEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6322 HALSEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 HALSEY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 HALSEY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6322 HALSEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 HALSEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 6322 HALSEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6322 HALSEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 HALSEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 HALSEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 HALSEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

