6322 HALSEY ROAD

Built new in 2006 this home is conveniently situated in sought after Franklin Park. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The front porch invites you to sit outside and greet neighbors and watch the world go by. Living room or main level office connects to a large open concept family room with wood-burning fireplace and french doors. Outside enjoy the large deck and fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen with a large island and chairs, cooktop, double wall oven, hardwood floors, plus a separate dining room. The upstairs boasts 2 ensuite master bedrooms and 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a large hall bathroom and a separate laundry room. The fully finished lower level features a large recreation room with a gas fireplace, full bathroom, and walk-up stairs to the back yard. The basement also has tons of storage room. Located in the sought after top tier Mclean HS pyramid. There is an easy cut thru at the end of the street to Chesterbrook Elementary. Catch the bus to McLean High at the top of the street. The home features an extra-large 2 car garage. Convenient to Metro Bus and a quick ride to the metro station. Pets considered on a case by case basis.