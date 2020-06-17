Amenities

1426 Layman St. Available 07/09/20 Potomac Hills: Gorgeous Split-Level, Idyllic Location - Gorgeous updated corner 4-level split with garage * Custom kitchen with Corian counters and upscale stainless appliances including wall oven in addition to the range and extra tall counter depth refrigerator * Wood floors on main and upper levels * Living room with gas fireplace * Large main-level family room * Breakfast area opens to wide wood deck * Master bedroom with bath, 2nd bath with jetted tub, lower level at grade has 4th bedroom, full bath and rec room walkout to fenced rear * At basement level comprises a finished carpeted den and separate laundry with upscale Washer and Dryer plus a large semi-finished utility/storage/workshop room * 1 car garage * No smoking, pets case by case.



No Cats Allowed



