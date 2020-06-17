All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1426 Layman St.

1426 Layman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1426 Layman St. Available 07/09/20 Potomac Hills: Gorgeous Split-Level, Idyllic Location - Gorgeous updated corner 4-level split with garage * Custom kitchen with Corian counters and upscale stainless appliances including wall oven in addition to the range and extra tall counter depth refrigerator * Wood floors on main and upper levels * Living room with gas fireplace * Large main-level family room * Breakfast area opens to wide wood deck * Master bedroom with bath, 2nd bath with jetted tub, lower level at grade has 4th bedroom, full bath and rec room walkout to fenced rear * At basement level comprises a finished carpeted den and separate laundry with upscale Washer and Dryer plus a large semi-finished utility/storage/workshop room * 1 car garage * No smoking, pets case by case.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Layman St. have any available units?
1426 Layman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1426 Layman St. have?
Some of 1426 Layman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Layman St. currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Layman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Layman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Layman St. is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Layman St. offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Layman St. does offer parking.
Does 1426 Layman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Layman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Layman St. have a pool?
No, 1426 Layman St. does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Layman St. have accessible units?
No, 1426 Layman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Layman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Layman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Layman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Layman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
