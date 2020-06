Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Deal for big house and lot! Spacious well kept rambler on a quite huge lot. High end and quite neighborhood no light to DC/MD. Minutes to new Amazon HQ. Hardwood floor throughout the house. 2 car garage, enclosed porch and walkout basement. Multi-zone AC and heater