1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stylish contemporary with an elegant design! Home shows off its beautiful spiral staircase, known for its luxuriousness and artsy nature. So much to love about this warm and spacious home with skylights that bring natural lighting throughout the home. The main level features: Beautiful hardwood floorings, monumental built-in bookshelves delineate the family room. Main level Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Updated Kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Large deck to relax and enjoy your favorite drink while bird watching.******* Located in Award Winning and High Ranked School District. ***** Owners will also consider short term leasing.