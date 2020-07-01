All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:12 PM

1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE

1223 Providence Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1223 Providence Terrace, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stylish contemporary with an elegant design! Home shows off its beautiful spiral staircase, known for its luxuriousness and artsy nature. So much to love about this warm and spacious home with skylights that bring natural lighting throughout the home. The main level features: Beautiful hardwood floorings, monumental built-in bookshelves delineate the family room. Main level Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Updated Kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Large deck to relax and enjoy your favorite drink while bird watching.******* Located in Award Winning and High Ranked School District. ***** Owners will also consider short term leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have any available units?
1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have?
Some of 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 PROVIDENCE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia