1160 OLD STAGE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning unique California Contemporary Rambler. Perfect property on a quiet cul de sac in the sought after Timberly neighborhood. Over half an acre lot that backs to Parkland. Dramatic Living room with massive floor to ceiling Stone Fireplace. Floor to ceiling windows in Family room, Dining room and Living room. 3 Wood burning Fireplaces. Expansive Patio with complete privacy. Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Basement features a rec room, bedroom with full bath and a Huge storage space. Minutes to 495, Georgetown pike, metro and downtown Mclean for Shopping and Dining experience. Very easy Commute to DC and MD. ONLY 3 Years or longer lease will be accepted.