Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bike storage concierge dog grooming area online portal package receiving

Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.



Stainless steel appliance package, rich granite, tiled backsplash, and designer plank flooring emerge as the perfect blend to compliment your style. Our smart amenity package®offers full access...Cycle downtown and enjoy our complimentary indoor Pedal Parking®, Connect in our Net Spot® and keep the world at your fingertips with our Package Concierge® services.



Contact us today to join the electric vibe of Messenger Place.



** Select homes-terms and conditions apply