All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like Messenger Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
Messenger Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Messenger Place

9009 Church Street · (833) 751-0203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA 20110
Downtown Manassas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Messenger Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
bike storage
concierge
dog grooming area
online portal
package receiving
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.

Stainless steel appliance package, rich granite, tiled backsplash, and designer plank flooring emerge as the perfect blend to compliment your style. Our smart amenity package®offers full access...Cycle downtown and enjoy our complimentary indoor Pedal Parking®, Connect in our Net Spot® and keep the world at your fingertips with our Package Concierge® services.

Contact us today to join the electric vibe of Messenger Place.

** Select homes-terms and conditions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Messenger Place have any available units?
Messenger Place has 6 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Messenger Place have?
Some of Messenger Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Messenger Place currently offering any rent specials?
Messenger Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Messenger Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Messenger Place is pet friendly.
Does Messenger Place offer parking?
Yes, Messenger Place offers parking.
Does Messenger Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Messenger Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Messenger Place have a pool?
No, Messenger Place does not have a pool.
Does Messenger Place have accessible units?
No, Messenger Place does not have accessible units.
Does Messenger Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Messenger Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Messenger Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Messenger Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Messenger Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity