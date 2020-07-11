Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manassas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
28 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Manassas
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Manassas
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
66 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
31 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,538
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
City Guide for Manassas, VA

A little dollop of peace and tranquility nestled against such a large and politically important powerhouse like D.C., Manassas' ten-square-mile plot of homes, artistic enterprises and businesses offer a rich and stunning diversity of people. At the top of the list, Ravi Shankar used to call this little town home!

With a population of 40,000 people, Manassas, Virginia, is a gem nestled right outside of Washington DC. The average commute time is a blessing. Are you ready? The average commute to and from work is only 30 minutes. Go ahead, pick yourself up off the floor and yes, 30 minutes is a reality! Oh, and the scenery is enough to take your breath away each and every day, so be warned and eyes on the road! Steeped in a rich history dating back to the beginning of this country, Manassas has also forged ahead by offering a home to many Fortune 500 companies, as well as building the largest general aviation airport in Virginia. This helps foster valuable economic growth through logistics and transportation and opens up the area to all sorts of potential business interests. This vital lurch forward and the need to keep up with the technological leaps our world is taking in no way detracts from the Civil War history easily seen etched into the very bones of this historic old town. Everything has been lovingly, carefully and artistically preserved. Even as the city continues to keep pace with the rest of the world, one can easily tell that it strives to match innovation, sustainability and stability with its economic endeavors.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manassas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Manassas, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manassas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Manassas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

