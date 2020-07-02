821 Tall Oaks Sq. SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Light-filled end unit townhouse on a corner lot! - Light-filled end unit townhouse on a corner lot! Finished walk-out lower level has 4th bedroom and full bath plus rec room with wetbar. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window and pass-through to formal dining room/living room . Living room features a wood burning fireplace and sliding door to new deck with stairs down to fenced yard. Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and skylights has walk-in closet and luxury bath with dual sink vanity and large soaking tub and separate shower. Great neighborhood amenities include : outdoor pool, tennis, tot lot, bike/jog NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB lease required. Application available on www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com



(RLNE5683196)