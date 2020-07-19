219 QUEEN STREET NE

Amenities

This dog owner's paradise is a must-see! Fido will play the day away in the huge fenced-in backyard. Outdoor lovers will enjoy relaxing in the gazebo or tending to the garden with a raised-bed area. And just wait until spring when the blackberries and roses arrive! This cozy brick single family home is just a walk away from adventures in downtown Leesburg. Living here, you'll enjoy beautiful original hardwood floors, an unfinished basement for storage, ample parking and pet-friendly brick sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. As a bonus, the owners are including high-speed fiberoptic internet in the rent price. Come see what life on Queen Street could be like.