212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE

Great Location! This single family home is just moments from shops, restaurants and everything downtown Leesburg has to offer. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level, with hardwood flooring, spacious living room and huge kitchen with dining area. The basement offers large family room with wood burning fireplace. Two bonus rooms in basement are great for study, guest area, playroom and more along with a full bath. The laundry room has plenty of space for storage along with extra refrigerator and separate freezer. Fully fenced back yard with tall trees allows for tons of privacy. The shed in back is perfect for storage or even a workshop.