All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:14 AM

212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE

212 Catoctin Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Catoctin Circle Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great Location! This single family home is just moments from shops, restaurants and everything downtown Leesburg has to offer. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level, with hardwood flooring, spacious living room and huge kitchen with dining area. The basement offers large family room with wood burning fireplace. Two bonus rooms in basement are great for study, guest area, playroom and more along with a full bath. The laundry room has plenty of space for storage along with extra refrigerator and separate freezer. Fully fenced back yard with tall trees allows for tons of privacy. The shed in back is perfect for storage or even a workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have any available units?
212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have?
Some of 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE currently offering any rent specials?
212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE pet-friendly?
No, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE offer parking?
No, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE does not offer parking.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have a pool?
No, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE does not have a pool.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have accessible units?
No, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 CATOCTIN CIRCLE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America