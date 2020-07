Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

The Samuel has some of the largest floorplans in this area. Every apartment comes with a full-size washer and dryer *Vaulted ceilings in select units*. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!