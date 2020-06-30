539 WILLIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room. Freshly painted interior. Rear French Doors open to back porch. Central AC/Heat. NO ANIMALS/NO SMOKING