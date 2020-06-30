Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room. Freshly painted interior. Rear French Doors open to back porch. Central AC/Heat. NO ANIMALS/NO SMOKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 539 WILLIS STREET have any available units?
539 WILLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, VA.