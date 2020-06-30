All apartments in Fredericksburg
539 WILLIS STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

539 WILLIS STREET

539 Willis Street · No Longer Available
Location

539 Willis Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Two-Level Townhouse in a great location in Fredericksburg facing the park. Home has 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Washer/Dryer. Off-street parking available ( one space). New flooring in Living and Dining Room. Freshly painted interior. Rear French Doors open to back porch. Central AC/Heat. NO ANIMALS/NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 WILLIS STREET have any available units?
539 WILLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, VA.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 WILLIS STREET have?
Some of 539 WILLIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 WILLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
539 WILLIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 WILLIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 539 WILLIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 539 WILLIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 539 WILLIS STREET offers parking.
Does 539 WILLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 WILLIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 WILLIS STREET have a pool?
No, 539 WILLIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 539 WILLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 539 WILLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 539 WILLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 WILLIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
