23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA

15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
763 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
17 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
16 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
201 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
23 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.

1 Unit Available
710 KENMORE AVENUE
710 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom, upper level apartment in the heart of Fredericksburg City! Gorgeous wood flooring, fireplace. Kitchen plus table space. On street parking. water/ sewer included. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy.

1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.

Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
209 HANOVER STREET
209 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG! THREE BLOCKS FROM THE VRE TRAIN STATION. ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATHROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM. FULL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.

1 Unit Available
900 BARTON STREET
900 Barton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
908 sqft
Condo unit in Downtown Fredericsksburg. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, soaking tub and separate shower. Walking distance to VRE, restaurants & shopping in the downtown area. Large condo decktop overlooks Fredericskburg...Fantastic views.

Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1111 CAROLINE STREET
1111 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1264 sqft
Charming historic 2nd floor apartment in downtown Fredericksburg. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with rear access to yard and gardens. Half a block to downtown's restaurants and shops! NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Fredericksburg

1 Unit Available
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.

1 Unit Available
93 HULLS CHAPEL ROAD
93 Hulls Chapel Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1200 sqft
This beautiful cottage is located in the heart of Stafford County, minutes away from the highway and route 1. The siding is freshly painted a modern Navy blue, there is a brand new roof, and enough parking for two cars.
Results within 10 miles of Fredericksburg
20 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
26 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
824 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 Unit Available
15 CORNERSTONE DRIVE
15 Cornerstone Drive, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
3730 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT. Beautiful quiet family home. Tenant must have a full-time job to apply. Large cozy, furnished room with private bathroom. No washer/dryer. Single occupancy room only. Owner seeks female tenant.

June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report. Fredericksburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fredericksburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fredericksburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Fredericksburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fredericksburg stand at $1,432 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,654 for a two-bedroom. Fredericksburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fredericksburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fredericksburg

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fredericksburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fredericksburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Fredericksburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,654 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Fredericksburg.
    • While rents in Fredericksburg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fredericksburg than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Fredericksburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

