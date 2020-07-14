Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator parking pool pool table garage trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level. Thoughtfully designed floor plans, outstanding features, and a desirable location come together to give you the home you deserve. Pets are welcome, too.



Located at 10500 Abberly Village Ln., right between Washington DC and Richmond, Virginia, Abberly at Southpoint helps you carry out your plans with ease. With quick access to Interstate 95, Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as the Spotsylvania VRE Station, your daily commute will be a breeze. You can get to Historic Downtown Fredericksburg and Quantico within minutes or take a walk to Southpoint Shoppes and Breezewood Centre.



When you’re not on the road, you have the whole community at your service. We have a refreshing swimming pool and an outdoor pavilion with TVs, gas fireplaces, and a gri