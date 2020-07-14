All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like Abberly at Southpoint.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
Abberly at Southpoint
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Abberly at Southpoint

10500 Abberly Village Ln · (833) 768-7170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fredericksburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 238 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit 342 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly at Southpoint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level. Thoughtfully designed floor plans, outstanding features, and a desirable location come together to give you the home you deserve. Pets are welcome, too.

Located at 10500 Abberly Village Ln., right between Washington DC and Richmond, Virginia, Abberly at Southpoint helps you carry out your plans with ease. With quick access to Interstate 95, Jefferson Davis Highway, as well as the Spotsylvania VRE Station, your daily commute will be a breeze. You can get to Historic Downtown Fredericksburg and Quantico within minutes or take a walk to Southpoint Shoppes and Breezewood Centre.

When you’re not on the road, you have the whole community at your service. We have a refreshing swimming pool and an outdoor pavilion with TVs, gas fireplaces, and a gri

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant 18+
Deposit: $1000.00 Refundable Security deposit or $250.00 non-refundable lease protect, dependent on level of approval.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $424
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Max of 2 dogs per apartment.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly at Southpoint have any available units?
Abberly at Southpoint has 15 units available starting at $1,396 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Abberly at Southpoint have?
Some of Abberly at Southpoint's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly at Southpoint currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly at Southpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly at Southpoint pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint is pet friendly.
Does Abberly at Southpoint offer parking?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint offers parking.
Does Abberly at Southpoint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly at Southpoint have a pool?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint has a pool.
Does Abberly at Southpoint have accessible units?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint has accessible units.
Does Abberly at Southpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abberly at Southpoint has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Abberly at Southpoint?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms
Fredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Fredericksburg Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity