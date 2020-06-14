Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA with garage

Fredericksburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
202 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1304 GILMORE STREET
1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2092 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
701 CAROLINE STREET
701 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
6070 sqft
The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Clearview Heights
1 Unit Available
431 COLLINGWOOD DR
431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10112 Fullerton Ct
10112 Fullerton Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3058 sqft
GORGEOUS single family home in Colechester Village. Minutes from 95, Spotsy hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, large living room w/gas fireplace. Basement with room and kitchenette.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3572 sqft
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2217 CHAMPIONS WAY
2217 Champions Way, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1935 sqft
Brand New 2 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath End Unit! This property features an entry level family room area w/ full bath and one car garage. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout 1st level. Spacious kitchen with island.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10031 GANDER COURT
10031 Gander Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
End unit 3 level townhome in Salem Fields! Features fireplace with gas logs, garage and much more! Available immediately. Pets considered case by case. Convenient to I95 and shopping. Single applicants must complete separate applications.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
407 S BROOKS DRIVE
407 South Brooks Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1138 sqft
Adorable rambler seeking a new tenant! 3 Bedrooms, 1 full, & 1 Half bath with 1 car attached garage! $50 Application fee per Applicant. Pets Allowed case by case Apply online

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6311 HOT SPRING LANE
6311 Hot Spring Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2520 sqft
BEAUTIFUL fully updated colonial in sought after Salem Fields neighborhood Featutes 3 bedrms upstairs, Stainless steel appliances, Partially finished basement with LARGE room & full bath, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7600 ASHLEY FARMS DR
7600 Ashley Farms Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful brick estate living w/ 3 acres on cul-de-sac. Spacious floor plan w/2 story foyer & grand staircase. Window-filled FR w/marble gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, SS appliances & granite.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Twin Lake Court
4 Twin Lake Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Twin Lake Court Available 07/02/20 Argyle Hills! Minutes to Downtown Fredericksburg. - Only minutes to downtown Fredericksburg. Fruit Tree and vegetable garden. Tucked away in a culdesac, secluded back yard with 2 tier deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11708 GERANIUM STREET
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its finest!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Baths, gleaming hardwood floors in living area, beautiful Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with serene wooded backyard. No pets allowed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10402 SKINNER HILL DRIVE
10402 Skinner Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2126 sqft
Beautiful Split Foyer on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features five bedrooms with three full baths. Main floor features Luxury Vinyl Planking in all rooms. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large rear deck with a fenced patio.
City Guide for Fredericksburg, VA

Hey, there, ladies and gents of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Rumor going around the interwebs these days is you’re in the market for a fancy new Fredericksburg apartment for rent. Sound about right? Great! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because you’ll find the crème de la crème of Fredericksburg rentals in this handy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together for you. First, though, a few tidbits of advice to get you started on the right foot in your quest for the perfect Fredericks...

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Fredericksburg run the gamut from cheap to steep, giving big ballers and bargain hunters alike a variety of options. Luckily, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in Fredericksburg come equipped with dynamo amenities (it’s a technical term), including patios/balconies, swimming pools, free Wi-Fi, and covered parking. If you have a couple grand to spare, you can live it up in a luxury apartment loaded with all sorts of cool bells and whistles (fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, gyms, clubhouses etc). Sound like a good fit for you? Just arm yourself with the renting basics (proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if your credit history suggests you consider bills optional), and you’ll be living it up in the Fredericksburg rental of your dreams in no time!

Looking for a pet-friendly rental in Fredericksburg? Sadly, they aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal when you’re lucky enough to come across one. On the bright side, short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available, and most apartment complexes – including a few within walking distance of the University of Mary Washington campus – have vacancies year-round. Also, keep in mind that move in specials pop up all the time in Fredericksburg and besides, rent prices aren’t exactly etched in stone anyway (so remember to bring your bargaining skills to the table when you’re ready to negotiate the terms of a lease).

A unique historic town, Fredericksburg is home to some of Old Dominion’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Fredericksburg and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

