17 Cheap Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
Results within 5 miles of Fredericksburg

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
29 MIRACLE VALLEY LANE
29 Miracle Valley Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely light filled FURNISHED 2 br one bath apartment . MAX Occupancy 1 person. Remodeled Bath, flooring and paint in 2017. Enjoy Pastoral views with Plenty of parking on a quiet lane. Country living, yet close to Downtown Fbg. No Pets Please.
Results within 10 miles of Fredericksburg

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15 CORNERSTONE DRIVE
15 Cornerstone Drive, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
3730 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT. Beautiful quiet family home. Tenant must have a full-time job to apply. Large cozy, furnished room with private bathroom. No washer/dryer. Single occupancy room only. Owner seeks female tenant.

June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report. Fredericksburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fredericksburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fredericksburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Fredericksburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fredericksburg stand at $1,432 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,654 for a two-bedroom. Fredericksburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fredericksburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fredericksburg

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fredericksburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fredericksburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Fredericksburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,654 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Fredericksburg.
    • While rents in Fredericksburg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fredericksburg than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Fredericksburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

