Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:42 AM

96 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
33 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
183 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
808 WOLFE STREET
808 Wolfe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1120 sqft
Beautiful colonial with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in downtown Fredericksburg. Ceiling fans, built-in bookcases & wood floors. Front porch with swing, rear deck, shed and fenced rear yard. Convenient to VRE, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
418 DEERWOOD DRIVE
418 Deerwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1824 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Home Located near downtown Fredericksburg, I-95, and the Fredericksburg VRE station.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1601 WILCOX AVENUE
1601 Wilcox Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2442 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after Idlewild Community! Home features two master bedrooms (One on lower lvl) Upper lvl master suite has soaking tub/shower/water closet/and walk in closet. Kitchen boasts island, pantry, and walk out to deck.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1106 DOUGLAS STREET
1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4483 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
606 CAROLINE STREET
606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1110 COLLEGE AVENUE
1110 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1698 sqft
Adorable brick cape cod home in Historic Fredericksburg and right across the street from Mary Washington College, walk to downtown, shopping, restaurants & the VRE.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Anderson St
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3130 sqft
Breathtaking open design. Huge Bedrooms upstairs with large open formal living and dining rooms. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace . Main Level has Hardwood Floors through out and upstairs and basement has NEW CARPET. This home is a must see.

July 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report. Fredericksburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fredericksburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fredericksburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Fredericksburg rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fredericksburg stand at $1,431 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,653 for a two-bedroom. Fredericksburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fredericksburg over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fredericksburg

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fredericksburg, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fredericksburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Fredericksburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,653 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fredericksburg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fredericksburg than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Fredericksburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

