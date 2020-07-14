Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet cafe new construction online portal playground

Surround yourself in style at Fredericksburg's newest affordable housing community. Situated off of Fall Hill Avenue on Noble Way, Valor Apartment Homes offers the ideal setting for residents on the go. Within minutes of Valor, you will find several banks, grocers, easy access to I-95 and a multitude of shopping and entertainment venues at Central Park - the east coast's largest retail center with over 200 shops and restaurants! Become a part of this wonderful community and live the life you always wanted.