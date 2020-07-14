All apartments in Fredericksburg
Valor Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Valor Apartment Homes

1150 Noble Way · (929) 335-2185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80-201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 70t-102 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 11-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11p-101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valor Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Surround yourself in style at Fredericksburg's newest affordable housing community. Situated off of Fall Hill Avenue on Noble Way, Valor Apartment Homes offers the ideal setting for residents on the go. Within minutes of Valor, you will find several banks, grocers, easy access to I-95 and a multitude of shopping and entertainment venues at Central Park - the east coast's largest retail center with over 200 shops and restaurants! Become a part of this wonderful community and live the life you always wanted.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $9
Deposit: $250 - $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Hold Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: 75 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the rental office for details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valor Apartment Homes have any available units?
Valor Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Valor Apartment Homes have?
Some of Valor Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valor Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Valor Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valor Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Valor Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Valor Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Valor Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Valor Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valor Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valor Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Valor Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Valor Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Valor Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Valor Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valor Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

