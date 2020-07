Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access media room online portal sauna trash valet yoga business center conference room dog grooming area

Silver Collection at Cosner's Corner is the newest, one of a kind, apartment community in the highly desired area of Cosner East. Silver Collection offers all of the amenities and services you would expect to find in a 5 star resort as well as the designer finishes that truly set this community apart from the rest! Along with a 10,000 sq. ft. resident amenity area, you will have access to some of the latest equipment in the fitness industry including our virtual training program. In addition, Silver Collection at Cosner's Corner includes some of the nicest unit finishes in the market. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.