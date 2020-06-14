Apartment List
/
VA
/
fredericksburg
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fredericksburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
201 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Results within 1 mile of Fredericksburg

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
101 SPRING PARK LANE
101 Spring Park Lane, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1912 sqft
Stunning end unit townhouse that shows like a model for rent in Rappahannock Landing close to I-95. Features Large master bedroom with beautiful trim, tray ceiling, walk in closet and upgraded light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Fredericksburg

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5312 Windbreak Dr
5312 Windbreak Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12912 EASTMONT DRIVE
12912 Eastmont Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4698 sqft
An Oasis of a home, that can be purchased outright or a rent-to-own option, or owner financing. The owner is open and flexible on creative financing structures. This luxury home is on a premium lot, it is a double side by side.
Results within 10 miles of Fredericksburg
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.
City Guide for Fredericksburg, VA

Hey, there, ladies and gents of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Rumor going around the interwebs these days is you’re in the market for a fancy new Fredericksburg apartment for rent. Sound about right? Great! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because you’ll find the crème de la crème of Fredericksburg rentals in this handy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together for you. First, though, a few tidbits of advice to get you started on the right foot in your quest for the perfect Fredericks...

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Fredericksburg run the gamut from cheap to steep, giving big ballers and bargain hunters alike a variety of options. Luckily, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in Fredericksburg come equipped with dynamo amenities (it’s a technical term), including patios/balconies, swimming pools, free Wi-Fi, and covered parking. If you have a couple grand to spare, you can live it up in a luxury apartment loaded with all sorts of cool bells and whistles (fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, gyms, clubhouses etc). Sound like a good fit for you? Just arm yourself with the renting basics (proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if your credit history suggests you consider bills optional), and you’ll be living it up in the Fredericksburg rental of your dreams in no time!

Looking for a pet-friendly rental in Fredericksburg? Sadly, they aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal when you’re lucky enough to come across one. On the bright side, short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available, and most apartment complexes – including a few within walking distance of the University of Mary Washington campus – have vacancies year-round. Also, keep in mind that move in specials pop up all the time in Fredericksburg and besides, rent prices aren’t exactly etched in stone anyway (so remember to bring your bargaining skills to the table when you’re ready to negotiate the terms of a lease).

A unique historic town, Fredericksburg is home to some of Old Dominion’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Fredericksburg and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fredericksburg, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fredericksburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFredericksburg 3 BedroomsFredericksburg Apartments with Balcony
Fredericksburg Apartments with GarageFredericksburg Apartments with GymFredericksburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Apartments with Pool
Fredericksburg Apartments with Washer-DryerFredericksburg Cheap PlacesFredericksburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsFredericksburg Luxury PlacesFredericksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College