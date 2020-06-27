807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term Rental - City of Falls Church Schools - Available 3-9 months - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath contemporary w/ newly updated Kitchen & eat-in area with wonderful natural light and serene views of quiet, private yard/woods in sought after Broadmont neighborhood. Oversize 2 car garage and plenty of off street parking in driveway. Two Fireplaces (one wood burning & one Gas). Lovely mid-century modern home created by Frank Lloyd Wright inspired architect William Smull. This home sits on a large wooded lot with mature plantings. A true Nature Lovers Paradise!! Short distance to all Falls Church City has to offer. Close to East Falls Church Metro station, bus transport, major roadways (I-66, Rte 50 & I-495).