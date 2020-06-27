All apartments in Falls Church
Falls Church, VA
807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD
807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD

807 Villa Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

807 Villa Ridge Road, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Short Term Rental - City of Falls Church Schools - Available 3-9 months - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath contemporary w/ newly updated Kitchen & eat-in area with wonderful natural light and serene views of quiet, private yard/woods in sought after Broadmont neighborhood. Oversize 2 car garage and plenty of off street parking in driveway. Two Fireplaces (one wood burning & one Gas). Lovely mid-century modern home created by Frank Lloyd Wright inspired architect William Smull. This home sits on a large wooded lot with mature plantings. A true Nature Lovers Paradise!! Short distance to all Falls Church City has to offer. Close to East Falls Church Metro station, bus transport, major roadways (I-66, Rte 50 & I-495).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 VILLA RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
