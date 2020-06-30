405 Sherrow Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning bocce court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking

Nestled in the heart of Falls Church City is this roomy brick treasure on an expansive, fenced wooded lot with not 1 but 2 fireplaces! Two bedrooms upstairs plus a third room that could be used as a den, plus a finished basement with ample storage space. Refrigerator, gas range, washer/dryer, and even a house dehumidifier. Pets require an additional deposit.



Great neighborhood! Walking distance to Starbucks, Harris Teeter, even Ireland's Four Provinces, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Only a mile from Henderson Middle School and George Mason High School (2019 12th best high school in America). Minutes from Rte. 7, Lee Hwy., I-66, and only 5 miles from Tysons Corner.



You can't go wrong living in the the 3rd Healthiest Community in America with the top school system (2019 US News & World Report). The Falls Church City school system is one of only 8 Pre-K through 12 International Baccalaureate public school divisions in the United States.



Why would you want to live anywhere else? This could be your home by the end of the month.

Single family home that contains 1,600 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths