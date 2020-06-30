All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 405 Sherrow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
405 Sherrow Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:00 AM

405 Sherrow Avenue

405 Sherrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

405 Sherrow Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
Nestled in the heart of Falls Church City is this roomy brick treasure on an expansive, fenced wooded lot with not 1 but 2 fireplaces! Two bedrooms upstairs plus a third room that could be used as a den, plus a finished basement with ample storage space. Refrigerator, gas range, washer/dryer, and even a house dehumidifier. Pets require an additional deposit.

Great neighborhood! Walking distance to Starbucks, Harris Teeter, even Ireland's Four Provinces, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Only a mile from Henderson Middle School and George Mason High School (2019 12th best high school in America). Minutes from Rte. 7, Lee Hwy., I-66, and only 5 miles from Tysons Corner.

You can't go wrong living in the the 3rd Healthiest Community in America with the top school system (2019 US News & World Report). The Falls Church City school system is one of only 8 Pre-K through 12 International Baccalaureate public school divisions in the United States.

Why would you want to live anywhere else? This could be your home by the end of the month.
Single family home that contains 1,600 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have any available units?
405 Sherrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 405 Sherrow Avenue have?
Some of 405 Sherrow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Sherrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Sherrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Sherrow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Sherrow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 405 Sherrow Avenue offers parking.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Sherrow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Sherrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Sherrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Sherrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Sherrow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Sherrow Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia