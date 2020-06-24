All apartments in Falls Church
239 IRVING STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

239 IRVING STREET

239 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 Irving Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2BR/2BA fleshly renovated apartment. Large fenced in yard, walking distance to West Falls Church metro, restaurants, bars, bike trails, parks and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 IRVING STREET have any available units?
239 IRVING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
Is 239 IRVING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
239 IRVING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 IRVING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 239 IRVING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 239 IRVING STREET offer parking?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have a pool?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have accessible units?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
