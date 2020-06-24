Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 239 IRVING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
239 IRVING STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
239 IRVING STREET
239 Irving Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
239 Irving Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2BR/2BA fleshly renovated apartment. Large fenced in yard, walking distance to West Falls Church metro, restaurants, bars, bike trails, parks and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 IRVING STREET have any available units?
239 IRVING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Falls Church, VA
.
Is 239 IRVING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
239 IRVING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 IRVING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 239 IRVING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Falls Church
.
Does 239 IRVING STREET offer parking?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have a pool?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have accessible units?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 IRVING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 IRVING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044
Similar Pages
Falls Church 1 Bedrooms
Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with Balcony
Falls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
McNair, VA
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Marumsco, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia