Falls Church, VA
213 N Van Buren St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

213 N Van Buren St

213 North Van Buren Street · (703) 930-3935
Location

213 North Van Buren Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 N Van Buren St · Avail. Aug 17

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
213 N Van Buren St Available 08/17/20 Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City* - Welcome home to this Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City*Large Sunlit Living Room with Brick Fireplace & mantle*Hardwood Floors, upgraded designer lighting & tasteful light grey walls throughout main level*Formal Dining Room with chair rail leads to Crisp & Clean White on White Kitchen with tiled floors & patio door leading to outside*Large Bedrooms with updated tiled bathrooms*Lower Level rec room with beautiful floors, recess light & a lot of living space to enjoy! HUGE flat 0.30 acre lot backing to trees*Walkable to METRO! Close to I-66/495*Only 5 Blocks to East Falls Church Metro Station (Orange & Silver Lines), and Easy Access to all major roadways (I-66, I-495, Route 7, Route 29 & Route 50) for quick commute to Washington DC** Plus, fantastic Falls Church City School Pyramid*Elementary Schools: Mt. Daniel (K-2) & Thomas Jefferson (3-5)*Lawncare included in rent*LEASE AVAILABLE 8.17.20*

*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1e25c784-4e58-4b6f-9373-1c76d7bcd040/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5936153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N Van Buren St have any available units?
213 N Van Buren St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 N Van Buren St have?
Some of 213 N Van Buren St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 N Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
213 N Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 N Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 213 N Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 213 N Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 213 N Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 N Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
