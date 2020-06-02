Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

213 N Van Buren St Available 08/17/20 Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City* - Welcome home to this Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City*Large Sunlit Living Room with Brick Fireplace & mantle*Hardwood Floors, upgraded designer lighting & tasteful light grey walls throughout main level*Formal Dining Room with chair rail leads to Crisp & Clean White on White Kitchen with tiled floors & patio door leading to outside*Large Bedrooms with updated tiled bathrooms*Lower Level rec room with beautiful floors, recess light & a lot of living space to enjoy! HUGE flat 0.30 acre lot backing to trees*Walkable to METRO! Close to I-66/495*Only 5 Blocks to East Falls Church Metro Station (Orange & Silver Lines), and Easy Access to all major roadways (I-66, I-495, Route 7, Route 29 & Route 50) for quick commute to Washington DC** Plus, fantastic Falls Church City School Pyramid*Elementary Schools: Mt. Daniel (K-2) & Thomas Jefferson (3-5)*Lawncare included in rent*LEASE AVAILABLE 8.17.20*



*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1e25c784-4e58-4b6f-9373-1c76d7bcd040/?utm_source=captureapp



