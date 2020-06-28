All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1308 Ellison St

1308 Ellison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Ellison Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a Kind Falls Church Single Family Home Ready for Move In! - A wonderful Falls Church city home with top rated schools! Pretty street & nice level lot. Renovated home offers lovely large spaces, including main level family room with book-shelves & built-ins, gourmet eat-in kitchen, main level laundry & powder room, wrap around porch, back patio and expansive back yard. Top floor has four bedrooms (2 masters) and three bathrooms. Partially finished basement.

Call 703-966-2232 for a tour today!

Apply today at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult non refundable for application fee and credit/background check.
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Tenant pays all utilities. Guest house is occupied and not available during tenancy. Option to join neighborhood pool.

Equal Opportunity Housing

(RLNE5151058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Ellison St have any available units?
1308 Ellison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 1308 Ellison St have?
Some of 1308 Ellison St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Ellison St currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Ellison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Ellison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Ellison St is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Ellison St offer parking?
No, 1308 Ellison St does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Ellison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Ellison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Ellison St have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Ellison St has a pool.
Does 1308 Ellison St have accessible units?
No, 1308 Ellison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Ellison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Ellison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Ellison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Ellison St does not have units with air conditioning.
