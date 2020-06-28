1308 Ellison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of a Kind Falls Church Single Family Home Ready for Move In! - A wonderful Falls Church city home with top rated schools! Pretty street & nice level lot. Renovated home offers lovely large spaces, including main level family room with book-shelves & built-ins, gourmet eat-in kitchen, main level laundry & powder room, wrap around porch, back patio and expansive back yard. Top floor has four bedrooms (2 masters) and three bathrooms. Partially finished basement.



Call 703-966-2232 for a tour today!



Apply today at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult non refundable for application fee and credit/background check.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Tenant pays all utilities. Guest house is occupied and not available during tenancy. Option to join neighborhood pool.



(RLNE5151058)